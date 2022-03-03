Litton: ‘Nasum bowled a game-changing spell’

Litton Das feels Nasum Ahmed ‘s excellent spell of 4 for 10 within the first T20I against Afghanistan is a testomony to the left-arm spinner’s persistence in creating his abilities. Nasum’s bowling within the powerplay by which he decimated the Afghanistan prime order modified the sport, based on Litton, who himself made an essential contribution of 60 off 44 balls to Bangladesh’s whole of 155 for 8.

“When we got together in the dressing room for a team meeting mid-innings, we said that this was not a big score, neither is it a small score,” Litton stated. “Batters have to think if the chase is to get 150-160 runs. Whether they should be aggressive or not. Whether to preserve the wickets. Nasum bowled a game-changing spell. It would have been a different game if he didn’t give us the early breakthroughs, like if they were 40 for 1 in the powerplay. I think it was a better wicket, so he bowled brilliantly.”

Bangladesh bowled Afghanistan out for 94, the fourth time within the final eight months they’ve bowled out an opposition for a double-figure whole. This was Nasum’s third four-wicket haul in T20Is, and it equalled his finest figures within the format, which he took in opposition to New Zealand final yr.

“I have never believed that he is like your average left-arm spinner,” Litton stated. “I play him a lot in the nets. He always tries to do things differently, particularly in his change of pace. I think that’s important in T20s. A batter finds it easy to pick a bowler who bowls in one rhythm.”

Litton, whose partnerships with Mahmudullah and Afif Hossain gave Bangladesh the platform for an enormous end, put his improved kind in the previous couple of months all the way down to his mentality.

“Everyone says cricket is a mental game,” he stated. “If you think clearly, you will have a lot of time in your hand. I would still say that you get time in T20s even though it is the shortest format. That’s mainly because I am in the top-order. I think it is all in the mindset, when you decide how you want to play in each format.”

Litton is without doubt one of the few Bangladesh batters who’s a daily in all three codecs. He stated that he was assured of going after Afghanistan’s bowling having performed Mujeeb ur Rahman within the BPL, however added that being in kind in different codecs additionally helped him in T20s.

“I think both the format and being in good form matter. It is a different ball game in each format. You have to rush a bit in T20s. You have enough time in ODIs and Tests. Being in good touch helps you in every format.

“We had round 160 in our plans. If we considered getting extra runs, it will have been high-risk batting, particularly in opposition to their high quality of spinners. I used to be taking part in Mujeeb nicely, having confronted him frequently within the BPL. I had the boldness to make use of the circle.”