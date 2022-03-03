Live: 1 million leave for refuge as Russians keep bombarding cities

The variety of individuals despatched fleeing Ukraine by Russia’s invasion topped 1 million, the swiftest refugee exodus this century, the United Nations mentioned.

Heavy bombardment of city areas together with the capital Kyiv continued early on Thursday, whereas Russian airborne items have reportedly landed in Kharkiv after a number of bombings within the metropolis centre the day earlier than, which the regional governor mentioned killed a minimum of 21 individuals.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy mentioned on Thursday morning the combating is taking a toll on the morale of Russian troopers. “These are confused children who have been used,” he mentioned.

Follow our reside weblog beneath for the newest updates: