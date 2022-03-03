Europe
Live: 1 million leave for refuge as Russians keep bombarding cities
The variety of individuals despatched fleeing Ukraine by Russia’s invasion topped 1 million, the swiftest refugee exodus this century, the United Nations mentioned.
Heavy bombardment of city areas together with the capital Kyiv continued early on Thursday, whereas Russian airborne items have reportedly landed in Kharkiv after a number of bombings within the metropolis centre the day earlier than, which the regional governor mentioned killed a minimum of 21 individuals.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy mentioned on Thursday morning the combating is taking a toll on the morale of Russian troopers. “These are confused children who have been used,” he mentioned.
Follow our reside weblog beneath for the newest updates:
06:28
Today’s key factors:
- The UN General Assembly has voted overwhelmingly to demand a Russian withdrawal from Ukraine.
- The Russian military has bombed Kyiv in a single day, with a minimum of two vivid blasts indicating a big explosion reported by quite a few witnesses within the capital.
- Ukraine’s emergency service says 2,000 civilians have been killed since final week’s invasion. The declare can’t be verified.
- Russia lastly admitted to some losses, saying 498 of its troopers had died. Ukraine had earlier mentioned greater than 6,000 Russian troops have been killed.
- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will begin a five-day European tour on Thursday, visiting Belgium, Poland, Moldova and the Baltics.
- Latest UN figures say 1 million refugees have crossed into neighbouring international locations since final Thursday.
- Athletes from Russia and Belarus are to be allowed to compete on the Paralympic Games, however as neutrals.