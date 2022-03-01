Live: 65-km-long Russian convoy nears Kyiv as shelling intensifies

Satellite photographs present a convoy of Russian forces north of Ukraine’s capital stretching for 65 kilometres.

The huge convoy of armoured automobiles, tanks, artillery and help automobiles was 25 kilometers from the centre of Kyiv and stretched for about 65 kilometres miles, in keeping with satellite tv for pc imagery from Maxar Technologies.

The Maxar photographs additionally confirmed deployments of floor forces and floor assault helicopter items in southern Belarus.

It comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russian troops have intensified shelling of Ukraine, calling it an effort to drive his authorities into making concessions throughout talks held Monday.

In a video handle late Monday, Zelenskyy says that “the talks were taking place against the backdrop of bombing and shelling of our territory, our cities. Synchronizing of the shelling with the negotiating process was obvious. I believe Russia is trying to put pressure (on Ukraine) with this simple method.”

The president gave no particulars in regards to the hours-long talks themselves. But he says Ukraine shouldn’t be ready to make concessions “when one side is hitting each other with rocket artillery.”

See our weblog under for all of Tuesday’s updates: