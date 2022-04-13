Live: At least 720 civilians killed in Kyiv suburbs, authorities say

The conflict in Ukraine is now in its seventh week, as Russian forces are anticipated to start a brand new huge offensive within the east of the nation after their retreat from the Kyiv area and different elements of the nation revealed rising proof of human rights atrocities.

Despite Moscow’s blanket denials, horrific discoveries of civilian murders, torture and different barbaric acts proceed coming to gentle, with Ukrainian authorities claiming tens of hundreds of civilian casualties in Mariupol alone.

Kyiv forces proceed to arrange for the renewed assault, whereas Western nations hold tightening sanctions towards Moscow and NATO and a few EU nations promise to maintain delivering extra weapons to Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Follow Wednesday's occasions as they unfold in our weblog under, or watch TV protection within the video participant above.