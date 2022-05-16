Live: Battle for eastern Ukraine, as Sweden, Finland pursue NATO bid

Ukraine prepares for new Russian push in Donbas

Ukraine was getting ready Monday for a brand new Russian push within the japanese Donbas area, as Kyiv mentioned its military’s counterattack round Kharkiv had gained momentum.

Since failing to take the capital originally of the invasion in late February, management of Donbas has grow to be one among Moscow’s main targets – however Western intelligence has predicted its marketing campaign will stall amid heavy losses and fierce resistance.

“We are preparing for new attempts by Russia to attack in Donbas, to somehow intensify its movement in the south of Ukraine,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy mentioned in his nightly deal with.

“The occupiers still do not want to admit that they are in a dead-end and their so-called ‘special operation’ has already gone bankrupt,” he added.

Presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovich instructed native tv that Russian troops have been being transferred within the route of Donbas after withdrawing from Kharkiv following the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Kyiv’s troops have made a lot progress within the northern area that they’ve virtually reached the border with Russia, in response to inside ministry adviser Vadim Denisenko, though air raid sirens nonetheless sounded in Kharkiv metropolis early Monday.

Arestovich mentioned the retreating Russian forces have been being despatched in direction of Lugansk.

“Their task is to take Severodonetsk,” he mentioned. “Well, something is not working for them.”

Severodonetsk is the easternmost metropolis nonetheless held by Ukraine, and its fall would grant the Kremlin de facto management of Lugansk, one among two areas – together with Donetsk – that comprise Donbas.

But Russia’s try and cross a river to encircle it had been repelled with heavy losses of kit, in response to Lugansk governor Sergiy Gaiday.

To additional deter the assault, Russian-occupied railway bridges resulting in Severodonetsk have been blown up, the Ukrainian military mentioned on its Facebook web page late Sunday, posting a video of an enormous explosion taken from above.

For its half, Russia’s defence ministry claimed it had struck 4 artillery munitions depots in neighbouring Donetsk.

Air strikes had additionally destroyed two missile-launching techniques and radar, whereas 15 Ukrainian drones have been downed round Donetsk and Lugansk, it added.

(AFP)