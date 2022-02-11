Live: Biden warns Americans in Ukraine to leave – The Times of India

THE TIMES OF INDIA | Feb 11, 2022, 21:25:32 IST

US President Joe Biden warned Americans in Ukraine to go away the nation instantly amid tensions between Moscow and Kiev, saying that sending US troops for an evacuation would imply “world war”.”American citizens should leave now,” Biden mentioned throughout an interview with NBC News.”It’s not like we’re dealing with a terrorist organisation. We’re dealing with one of the largest armies in the world. It’s a very different situation and things could go crazy quickly,” he mentioned, based on NBC News.Read Less