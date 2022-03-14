Live blog: Australia v Pakistan, second Test, day three
Live weblog: Australia v Pakistan, second Test, day three
Cummins have a splash right here
By Tom Decent
Cummins launches a six into the Iqbal Qasim enclosure down the north-western finish of the stadium. It’s his twelfth in Test cricket and he’s completely clobbered that. Pakistan now have three males again on the leg facet with Sajid Khan bowling.
Runs right here for Cummins now
The captain guides that one between first and third slip and races to the fence. All helpful runs right here as he retains the following ball out with a extra orthodox stroke.
And Swepson off the mark with a boundary
I don’t suppose he’s going to muck round given the scorecard however he was offered with a full toss exterior off stump, so it was the least he may do.
And a WICKET on the second ball
That didn’t take lengthy. First wicket for Shaheen, Azhar Ali with the catch within the covers and he departs for 28, not including to his in a single day rating. It’s 9-505 and the Australians needs to be bowling in a short time. Mitch Swepson to the crease on debut.
And so it begins
Starc faces the primary ball from Shaheen Afridi, little little bit of reverse however blocked with a beautiful straight bat.
Award-winning reporter Tom Decent with the newest on the floor
By Tom Decent
“Australian captain Pat Cummins has confirmed his facet will bat on this morning. He and Mitch Swepson had their bats and gloves out in the course of the National Stadium in Karachi. Australia are clearly eager to make as many runs of their first innings, with the idea that batting on day 4 and 5 might be a really tough activity.
How would Pakistan really feel? Pretty deflated. But it’d work towards Australia. The house facet is perhaps comfortable to play for a draw from the get-go of their first innings at the moment. If that occurs, there can solely be one winner. It will probably be fascinating to see how broad the cracks on the pitch get by the shut of play at the moment. It’s 27 levels and heating up already.
Bat on, says the skipper (with two wickets in hand)
Runs for days and days and days in Pakistan
Welcome every body
It’s day three of the second Test from the National Stadium in Karachi. Australia set to renew at 8-505 and the large query is: Will we see something resembling some motion at the moment or is that this simply one other run-fest? I’ll be watching EVERY SINGLE ball so that you don’t need to after which I’ll let you know later.
Here’s the decide of the protection from day two
Here is the monitor for day three
Not satisfied there will probably be ‘plenty of interest’ if Pakistan find yourself with 500-plus however I like their optimism
