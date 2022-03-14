Live blog: Australia v Pakistan, second Test, day three

“Australian captain Pat Cummins has confirmed his facet will bat on this morning. He and Mitch Swepson had their bats and gloves out in the course of the National Stadium in Karachi. Australia are clearly eager to make as many runs of their first innings, with the idea that batting on day 4 and 5 might be a really tough activity.

How would Pakistan really feel? Pretty deflated. But it’d work towards Australia. The house facet is perhaps comfortable to play for a draw from the get-go of their first innings at the moment. If that occurs, there can solely be one winner. It will probably be fascinating to see how broad the cracks on the pitch get by the shut of play at the moment. It’s 27 levels and heating up already.