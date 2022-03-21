Live blog: Australia v Pakistan, third Test, day one: Australia win the toss and bat
Australia trying stable as we shut in on the lunch break
After these two early wickets, it’s been a superb fightback from the skilled pair of Khawaja and Smith, who’re shortly coming to grips with this pitch and appear like settling in for some time but.
Now Khawaja will get the toes shifting and goes BIG
He smashes that over the rope for the primary six of the day and it’s 2-56. That’s a troublesome few overs for Nauman as he drops Smith then will get clouted by Khawaja. Rizwan in all probability isn’t fairly as glad now as when he was doing this advantageous Steve Smith impersonation earlier within the day.
Dropped! An opportunity goes begging for Pakistan and a life for Smith
Nauman Ali had each proper to glove that as Smith cracked it again down the pitch. He acquired right down to it but it surely simply popped out of the arms and onto the pitch. Not solely does that harm mentally, that harm the mitts as effectively. A real life for Smith as Australia go to 2-44.
Look good, bowl effectively
Naseem Shah into the assault
And his first ball is hammered to the fence by Khawaja. Short, huge, Khawaja belts the duvet of that with a pull shot and it races to the boundary. The subsequent manages to go below his bat but it surely’s huge of the stumps and rolls by way of to Rizwan at keeper.
Australia are 2-34 at drinks
Finally, now we have a little bit of motion early in a session with Pakistan dislodging Warner and Labuschagne and earlier than Smith and Khawaja – largely Smith – had been capable of get issues again on observe. Fascinating few hours forward of us now on the Gaddafi Stadium.
Our man in Lahore likes what he sees from Smith
By Tom Decent
Labuschagne v Smith: The star bats head-to-head since 2019
Is there lastly sufficient life in a Pakistan pitch for a outcome?
Smith making an attempt to get on high of assault early in his innings
A few pretty photographs make their solution to the fence as Smith desires to make haste with the brand new ball. Hasan will get one to bend again there however that’s stable defence from the champion quantity three, who must go huge now if Australia are any hope of getting a outcome within the Test and the collection.
