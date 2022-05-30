Live blog: European Council summit

EU leaders will collect Monday and Tuesday for his or her newest summit, the place Russia’s conflict in Ukraine will as soon as once more be the main target.

At problem isn’t just a stalled ban on Russian oil purchases, which has been held up over Hungary’s objections, but additionally rising vitality prices and looming world meals shortages — all spillover results from Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will instantly tackle EU leaders on Monday, amid his requires the bloc to impose extra penalties on Russia and to develop army gear shipments to Ukraine. Funding Ukraine’s rebuild can be on the agenda.

