Live blog: First round of French presidential election

The French vote at present within the first spherical of the presidential election. They must select from 12 candidates, together with incumbent Emmanuel Macron, far proper chief Marine Le Pen, TV-pundit-turned-candidate Eric Zemmour and far-left firebrand Jean-Luc Mélenchon.

The two candidates who collect essentially the most votes on Sunday will transfer to the second spherical, scheduled for April 24.

First projections by main polling institutes — often near the ultimate final result — will likely be out at 8 p.m., with official outcomes printed later tonight.

Follow our blow-by-blow protection from 6 p.m. right here.