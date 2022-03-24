Live blog: NATO, G7 and EU summits on war in Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden and different world leaders convene in Brussels on Thursday for 3 back-to-back summits dominated by Russia’s struggle in opposition to Ukraine.

The day begins with a NATO summit on the alliance’s headquarters, adopted by a gathering of the G7. In the afternoon, Biden will participate in a gathering of the European Council with EU leaders.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will handle each the NATO and EU summits by way of video hyperlink.

