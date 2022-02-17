Live blog: Ukraine crisis and EU-Africa summit

EU leaders are gathering for a summit with African counterparts that’s prone to be overshadowed by the Ukraine disaster.

Before becoming a member of leaders from the African Union, EU chiefs will maintain a particular session on Thursday dedicated to the disaster triggered by the deployment of greater than 100,000 Russian troops close to the border with Ukraine.

Russia shall be an element within the discussions on Africa too, as France is expected to drag troops out of Mali, the place mercenaries from the Russian Wagner Group have been operating.

Meanwhile, additionally in Brussels, NATO protection ministers will meet their counterparts from Ukraine and Georgia.

Follow POLITICO’s reside weblog for the newest information, response and evaluation from the summit and different developments within the Ukraine disaster.