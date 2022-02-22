Live blog: Ukraine crisis

Western-allied nations are working to coordinate a response after Russia on Monday moved to acknowledge two breakaway Ukrainian areas as impartial and deploy troops there for “peacekeeping functions” within the newest escalation of the disaster.

Leaders from the EU, United Kingdom and United States have pledged to impose sanctions on Moscow over its bulletins and referred to as for a gathering of the U.N. Security Council.

Follow POLITICO’s stay weblog protection under for the most recent developments and evaluation.