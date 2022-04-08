Live: Borodyanka destruction ‘more horrific’ than Bucha — Zelenskyy

Russia’s warfare in Ukraine is taking up a brand new dimension with rising proof of human rights atrocities by Vladimir Putin’s troops, accused of murdering civilians and different barbaric acts as they retreated from the Kyiv area.

Despite Moscow’s blanket denials, horrific discoveries of Russian abuses are coming to gentle in a number of areas.

As Putin’s forces consider japanese Ukraine, NATO has promised extra weapons to Kyiv and Western nations are tightening sanctions in opposition to Moscow.

06:41 Friday’s key factors: Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy says the scenario in Borodyanka northwest of Kyiv is “more horrific” than Bucha, with much more victims as work begins to dig by the rubble after the Russian occupation.

President Biden stated the pictures out of Bucha and different areas of Ukraine as Russian troops withdraw are “horrifying” and “an outrage to our common humanity”.

EU nationwide representatives agreed on a fifth package of sanctions in opposition to Russia that features an embargo on Russian coal imports and a ban on Russian ships in EU ports.

The EU has proposed to extend weapons contributions to Ukraine by €500 million to a complete of €1.5 billion, Council President Charles Michel stated late on Thursday.

NATO’s chief Jens Stoltenberg stated the alliance was prepared to supply extra arms for Ukraine, with out giving particulars. Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba attending a NATO assembly in Brussels had known as for ‘weapons, weapons and weapons”.

United Nations countries voted 93-24 in favour of suspending Russia's membership in the international body's Human Rights Council as the world calls out Russian atrocities in Ukraine.

