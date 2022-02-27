Live Cricket Score, IND vs SL 3rd T20I: Sri Lanka opt to bat; India make four changes – The Times of India : India bowled superbly in the first game when they restricted Sri Lanka to 137 in their chase of 200. In the second game as well, all went well for Team India till the 15th over. But after that, in the final 5 overs, India bowlers allowed the Sri Lankan batters to take control, giving away 80 runs. The last few overs in the second game exposed a few holes in India’s death bowling, something Rohit and his bowlers will look to correct in the final game today.