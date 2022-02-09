Live Cricket Score, India vs West Indies: Windies restrict hosts to 237/9 after opting to field – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

India vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI Today’s Match Updates: Hope and King get off the mark with a single every within the first two deliveries, earlier than the previous pushes the ball by way of the midwicket area off the final ball, coming again for a 3rd. Five from the over.

Preview: India will tackle West Indies within the second ODI on the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

After a disappointing marketing campaign in South Africa the place they misplaced each the Test and ODI sequence, India made a superb begin to the three-match sequence in opposition to West Indies with a convincing win within the first ODI on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma, who made a come again after an harm, confirmed his affect on the sport as he constantly acquired the DRS calls proper and made some good bowling adjustments which fetched wickets.

India’s spin division which have been below the scanner for the previous few months additionally got here off good. Washington Sundar (3/30) and Yuzvendra Chahal (4/49) mixed to tear by way of the West Indies center order that helped India limit them to 176.

India began off nicely with Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan stitching an 84-run partnership for the opening wicket. Rohit hit 60 off 51 balls earlier than India stuttered a bit within the chase, shedding Kohli, Kishan and Pant in fast succession. Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Hooda then acquired collectively and noticed India by way of with an unbeaten 62-run stand.

After a poor outing within the first ODI, Kohli will likely be eyeing that elusive century as he takes the sphere. India can even be searching for a significantly better present from their different batters.

On the opposite hand, West Indies — who have been fairly flat within the first ODI — will desperately want their batters to step up. They disillusioned within the sequence loss to Ireland as nicely. They want somebody to spend time on the wicket and dig deep.

With India trying to seal the sequence and West Indies trying to bounce again, we will count on a cracker of a sport.

Here’s all you want to know in regards to the 2nd ODI between India and West Indies in Ahmedabad.

When will the second ODI between India and West Indies happen?

The second ODI between India and West Indies will happen on Sunday, 9 February, 2022.

What is the venue for the second ODI between India and West Indies?

The match will happen on the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

When will the match begin?

The match will start at 1.30 pm IST. The toss will happen at 1.00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs West Indies match?

The match will likely be telecast on Star Sports Network. The dwell streaming of the match can even be accessible on Disney + Hotstar. You also can browse Firstpost.com for dwell updates and over-by-over commentary.

