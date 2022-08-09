LIVE Cricket Score, Ireland vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I in Belfast – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Toss replace: Afghanistan received the toss within the first T20I towards hosts Ireland, and opted to bat in Belfast.

Preview: Hosts Ireland tackle Afghanistan in a five-match T20I sequence in Belfast, with the primary T20I presently underway.

The sequence signifies the resumption of each groups’ preparations forward of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia later this 12 months.

Afghanistan can be led by skipper Mohammad Nabi and the standard suspects Rashid Khan, Hazratullah Zazai, Najibullah Zadran will all be in motion.

Ireland can be led by Andrew Balbirnie.