LIVE Cricket Score, New Zealand vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 2 at Christchurch – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Day 1 report: A daring name by South Africa to bat first within the second Test in opposition to New Zealand paid dividends Friday with the vacationers 238 for 3, together with a maiden century to Sarel Erwee, at stumps on day one.

Erwee, in his second Test, headlined the scoreboard with 108, with 42 from Aiden Markram and 41 from Dean Elgar.

Not out have been Temba Bavuma on 22 and Rassie van der Dussen on 13.

“We’re probably on top at the moment,” stated Erwee, who at 32 is a late arrival within the Test enviornment, and began cautiously earlier than opening up as a effective strokemaker with 14 fours from the 221 deliveries he confronted.

“To sit right here right now with a Test hundred behind my title is extraordinarily particular.

“It’s a very special day I must say. Probably 24 months ago I probably didn’t think I’d be in a position to even be close to a South African Test squad.”

He shared in partnerships of 111 with Elgar and 88 with Markram however when Markram was dismissed Erwee adopted three balls later.

The Proteas, trounced within the first Test and needing to win to save lots of the sequence, stunned after they received the toss and elected to bat at Hagley Oval, the place the customary green-tinged wicket favours seamers on the opening day.

Elgar, the primary captain to win the toss and never bowl within the 11-Test historical past on the Oval, justified his determination by saying he wished his batters to “front up” after they folded for innings of 95 and 111 within the first Test.

He managed scores of 1 and nought, and Erwee 10 and nought in that Test, and the pair responded positively within the second which started with Elgar sending the primary ball of the day to the boundary.

“With our backs against the wall we had to show up,” added Erwee who described the staff efficiency as “uplifting”.

The floor was not as inexperienced as within the first Test and new ball bowlers Tim Southee and Matt Henry couldn’t get the identical motion by means of the air and off the floor.

It noticed Elgar and Elwee submit South Africa’s first century opening stand in 16 innings, and first away from residence in a decade.

While circumstances have been beneficial for batting, there was some help for the bowlers, with Southee getting one supply to swing sharply into Elgar then nip away to take the off-stump.

Other probabilities created by the bowlers tended to seek out an edge and fall wanting the slip cordon till a quick interval after tea.

Markram regarded set on 42 when he was lulled right into a drive by Neil Wagner and nicked the off-cutter to Daryl Mitchell at first slip.

In the next over, Erwee’s try to drive Henry was edged to wicketkeeper Tom Blundell.

New Zealand had 10 overs with the brand new ball with a number of unsuccessful appeals for lbw, and Rassie van der Dussen was dropped on seven.

With inputs from AFP

