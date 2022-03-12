LIVE Cricket Score, Pakistan vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 1 at Karachi – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Toggle between the tabs above to modify between fast scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss information: Australian captain Pat Cummins gained the toss and determined to bat in opposition to Pakistan within the second Test in Karachi on Saturday.

The guests dropped quick bowler Josh Hazlewood from the primary Test line up and handed a debut to leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson to bolster their spin assault.

Pakistan introduced again frontline paceman Hasan Ali and allrounder Faheem Ashraf — who each missed the primary Test as a consequence of accidents — changing Iftikhar Ahmed and Naseem Shah.

The first Test resulted in a tame attract Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

Australia are on their first tour of Pakistan since 1998, having beforehand refused to go to over safety fears.

The third and ultimate Test is in Lahore from March 21-25.

Teams:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sajid Khan

Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Nathan Lyon

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Ahsan Raza (PAK)

TV umpire: Rashid Riaz (PAK)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

With AFP inputs

Read all of the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News right here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.