Live Cricket Score: Pakistan vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 1 – The Times of India : 22.1 : Australia : 92/2

Nauman Ali to Marnus Labuschagne, OUT! RUN OUT! Needless from Australia and Pakistan might be on cloud 9 seeing the again of Marnus Labuschagne. Nauman Ali bowls a flatter supply, on center. Marnus Labuschagne leans and drives it to mid off. He units off for a fast single. Sajid Khan has three stumps to intention at and he does so by gathering it together with his proper hand shortly and hitting the bullseye. Pakistan are already celebrating however the umpire takes it upstairs to verify. Replay reveals that Marnus Labuschagne is caught wanting his crease. He walks again with disappointment on his face. He goes for 0 and what a giant second within the sport.