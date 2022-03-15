LIVE Cricket Score, Pakistan vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 4 in Karachi – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Toggle between the tabs above to change between fast scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Day 4 report: Mitchell Starc snapped up 3-29 to assist Australia take full management towards a drained Pakistan aspect on the third day of the second Test on Monday.

Pakistan, replying to Australia’s enormous first-innings whole of 556-9 declared, was bowled out for simply 148 after having spent greater than two days toiling within the area.

Australia, touring Pakistan for the primary time since 1998, then determined to not implement the follow-on because it raced to 81-1 in 17 overs by the shut — a lead of 489 runs.

Marnus Labuschagne was unbeaten on 37 and first-innings centurion Usman Khawaja was not out on 35.

Earlier, last-wicket pair Nauman Ali (20 not out) and Shaheen Afridi (19) shared a stand of 30, the best of Pakistan’s innings, earlier than debutant Mitchell Swepson (2-32) trapped Afridi lbw with a full supply.

Starc didn’t take a wicket on a dull pitch within the drawn first check in Rawalpindi, however this time Pakistan was undone by some excellent reverse swing from the left-arm quick bowler.

“It’s a way more abrasive wicket, just a few extra cracks, and the sq. is a lot dry and naked which performed a consider reaching the reverse swing,” Starc mentioned.

“Over the last couple of days we knew the pitch would deteriorate to some degree but we were not sure it would happen so quickly. Credit to the whole bowling attack and it was a fantastic couple of sessions.”

Captain Babar Azam (36) top-scored earlier than holing out at lengthy off towards leg-spinner Swepson.

Australia was good within the area. Labuschagne hit the stumps to expire Hasan Ali whereas Swepson had performed likewise to take away opener Abdullah Shafique earlier than lunch.

“They obtained the momentum with Shafique’s run out,” Pakistan batting coach Mohammad Yousuf said. “Their two experienced bowlers, Pat Cummins and Starc, bowled in the right areas and when there was reverse swing in between 17-39 overs, they utilized it very well.”

Starc eliminated Azhar Ali, caught within the slips whereas chasing a large supply, and trapped Fawad Alam lbw to a vicious yorker with successive deliveries.

Mohammad Rizwan survived the hat-trick ball and was dropped by Steve Smith within the slips earlier than finally falling to skipper Cummins.

Starc compounded Pakistan woes when he efficiently went for a tv referral towards Sajid Khan after he edged to the wicketkeeper.

Pakistan misplaced six wickets between lunch and tea for simply 62 runs.

Cummins (34 not out) helped add a fast 51 runs at first of the day after Australia resumed on 505-8.

Despite shedding Starc (28) to the second ball, which gave Afridi his solely wicket, Cummins and Swepson (15 not out) scored freely towards spinners Nauman and Sajid Khan.

Cummins lofted two sixes off left-armer Nauman, who ended up with 1-134 from 48 overs. Sajid took 2-167 from 57 overs.



