LIVE Cricket score, South Africa vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI at Centurion – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Toss report: South Africa received the toss and selected to bowl first within the opening one-day worldwide in opposition to Bangladesh on Friday.

The residence staff will go into the primary of three ODIs with out wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock, who was dominated out as a result of he’s nonetheless recovering from a current unspecified sickness, in line with Cricket South Africa.

Kyle Verreynne changed de Kock.

Bangladesh is captained by opening batter Tamim Iqbal with Shakib Al Hasan listed to return in at No. 3 and Mushfiqur Rahim at No. 4.

South Africa is at full-strength other than de Kock’s absence however is about to lose a variety of frontline gamers for the two-test collection that may observe the ODIs. Those gamers will go away to play within the Indian Premier League, which begins later this month.

Squads:

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (captain), Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

