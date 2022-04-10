LIVE Cricket Score, South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 3 in Port Elizabeth – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Toggle between the tabs above to change between fast scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Day 2 report: Tailender Keshav Maharaj hit 84 to assist South Africa to 453 all out in its first innings on the second day of the second and last Test in opposition to Bangladesh on Saturday.

Bangladesh was 139-5 in reply at stumps, nonetheless 314 runs behind.

Maharaj performed with attacking intent after the house staff had been 278-5 in a single day. He hit 9 fours and three sixes in his fourth take a look at half-century, pushing South Africa to a robust complete at St. George’s Park.

Spinner Taijul Islam collected 6-135 for Bangladesh and seamer Khaled Ahmed picked up 3-100, however the vacationers are behind of their quest to stage the collection.

Maharaj and Wiaan Mulder (33) added 80 runs for the seventh wicket and Maharaj’s spin-bowling companion Simon Harmer made 29 to contribute extra runs from the South African tail.

Maharaj finally fell for his highest take a look at rating when he was bowled by Taijul. His 84 got here off simply 95 balls.

Maharaj’s batting in Gqeberha adopted up his figures of 7-32 within the first take a look at in Durban, which helped South Africa bowl Bangladesh out for 53 to win by 220 runs.

Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal scored 47 earlier than being trapped leg earlier than wicket by Mulder, who completed the day with 3-15. Mushfiqur Rahim (30 not out) and Yasir Ali (8 not out) had been on the crease at stumps.



