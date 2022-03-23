LIVE Cricket Score, South Africa vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI at Centurion – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Toggle between the tabs above to change between fast scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

2nd ODI report: South Africa hit again with a seven-wicket win over Bangladesh on Sunday to stage the one-day sequence 1-1 and take it to a decisive ultimate recreation.

South Africa managed the second ODI from the second it had Bangladesh 34-5 within the thirteenth over and though the vacationers recovered properly to submit 194-9, the Proteas received house with ease.

South Africa reached 195-3 within the thirty eighth over with half-centuries from the returning Quinton de Kock (62 off 41 balls) and Kyle Verreynne (58 not out off 77).

The victory eased the strain on the house group after Bangladesh clinched a shock win within the first recreation, its first victory over South Africa in an ODI in South Africa.

South Africa’s batters confirmed a victory that was arrange by the bowlers on the Wanderers in Johannesburg.

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada took 5-39, together with three of these 5 early wickets to depart Bangladesh in a deep gap.

Afif Hossain’s combating 72 below excessive strain lifted Bangladesh to an affordable rating.

He hit 9 fours and defied the South African assault, and was a part of half-century partnerships with Mahmudullah (25) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (38).

South Africa’s early progress was interrupted when it misplaced bowler Wayne Parnell to a leg harm in simply his third over, forcing captain Temba Bavuma to fill in as an additional bowler.

But de Kock put South Africa heading in the right direction for the win with a fast half-century within the chase after returning to the lineup having missed the opening recreation with sickness. The left-hander launched 9 fours and two sixes and South Africa did not lose that early momentum.

Verreynne noticed it house after an 82-run stand with Bavuma, who made 37.

The sequence decider is again at Centurion, the place Bangladesh gained the primary recreation, on Wednesday.

with inputs from AP