LIVE Cricket Score, West Indies vs England, 1st Test Day 1 in Antigua – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Toss Report: England received the toss in opposition to the West Indies and selected to bat first at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium within the first check on Tuesday.

The uncapped Alex Lees will open the batting with Zac Crawley with captain Joe Root at first drop, as England proceed to search for a gap pair that may impress within the wake of Alastair Cook’s retirement in 2018.

Spinner Jack Leach was picked forward of uncapped quick bowler Saqib Mahmood, as Root expects the pitch to deteriorate.

With main wicket-takers James Anderson and Stuart Broad left at house, England has trusted its new-ball assault to allrounder Chris Woakes and Craig Overton.

West Indies has given a primary house check in seven years to spinner Veerasammy Permaul, who options alongside a four-man seam assault of Kemar Roach, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, and Jayden Seales.

John Campbell has additionally been recalled to try to safe the place of opening batsman beside captain Kraigg Brathwaite.

The West Indies has by no means misplaced to England in Antigua in 10 exams.

With inputs from AP