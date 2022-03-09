LIVE Cricket Score, West Indies vs England, 1st Test Day 2 in Antigua – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Toggle between the tabs above to change between fast scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Day 1 report: Jonny Bairstow’s stylish century led England’s escape towards the West Indies from a noose-tightening 48-4 to a breathe-easy 268-6 on the opening day Tuesday of their three-test collection.

England’s new high order seemed just like the previous high order because it was routed inside the primary 16 overs.

The restoration was began by Bairstow and Ben Stokes crawling to lunch at 57-4.

They mixed for 67 to take England previous 100. Bairstow and Ben Foakes made 99 collectively to take England previous 200, then Bairstow reached his eighth check century within the firm of allrounder Chris Woakes.

Those two noticed out play to stumps, together with six overs of the brand new ball, to finish a outstanding turnaround.

Bairstow completed the day 109 not out from 216 balls with 17 fours. He has a partnership of 54 going with Woakes, who was on 24, virtually his check common.

Fast bowler Jason Holder was the choose of the West Indies battery. Holder conceded 15 runs from his 16 overs and took two wickets. He did not leak a run in his first 5 overs and bowled 9 maidens.

Jayden Seales deserved the wickets of Stokes and Crawley for 64 runs from 19 overs.

Kemar Roach bagged the massive wicket of Root and the primary wicket, Alex Lees.

But their efforts got here because the assault drained amid sloppy fielding at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Root selected to bat first as he noticed the pitch flattening out and turning into friendlier for the batsmen. But he and the highest order could not survive the early roasting from the West Indies quicks.

Openers Lees, on debut, and Zac Crawley had been gone inside 4 overs, Root was bowled at 27-3, and Dan Lawrence departed on 48-4.

Bairstow and Stokes limped to lunch, however got here again refreshed for a struggle and began hitting boundaries often as West Indies turned too free.

Stokes had simply hit his third and fourth boundaries when he dragged on towards Seales and ended a gritty and essential 95-ball keep for 36.

But that was England’s solely lack of the center session.

Foakes punished something barely free and hit eight boundaries earlier than succumbing lbw to Holder for 42 from 87 balls.

Woakes was but to attain when he survived a tough catching probability by Holder within the slips off Alzarri Joseph.

Bairstow was on 80 on the time. He’d bided his time, discovered his vary, and punished the tiring West Indians. He moved comparatively shortly to his ton, which he reached by sweeping captain Kraigg Brathwaite by way of backward sq. to the fence. Bairstow punched the air in delight after his second hundred in two exams, following his rating within the fourth Ashes check in Sydney.

The West Indies took the brand new ball instantly however could not entice a false stroke from Bairstow and Woakes, who earned England the primary day honors.

With inputs from AP