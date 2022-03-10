LIVE Cricket Score, West Indies vs England, 1st Test Day 3 in Antigua – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Toggle between the tabs above to change between fast scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Day 2 report: England led the West Indies by 109 runs after limiting the house aspect to 202-4 on day two Wednesday of the primary Test at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Jason Holder and Nkrumah Bonner revived West Indies with a dogged unbeaten stand of 75 runs to early stumps after they have been wobbling at 127-4.

The pair took no dangers and provided no possibilities, and safely managed a largely toothless England assault.

Holder, 43 not out, and Bonner, 34 not out, floor out 75 collectively at simply over two runs an over till they have been interrupted by a fourth bathe and stumps have been pulled.

Their stand was in distinction to the innings’ breezy begin.

The openers, captain Kraigg Brathwaite and the recalled John Campbell, coasted after England was bowled out for 311 from 268-6 in a single day.

Brathwaite and Campbell cruised previous lunch and hit 13 boundaries and a six till Campbell’s demise ended their stand on 83. Campbell was out down the leg aspect for 35.

Brathwaite reached his fifty in solely 62 balls however was prised out for 55 by quick bowler Mark Wood.

Shamarh Brooks edged Ben Stokes to the slips on 18 and Jermaine Blackwood was dropped on 0 off Wood. The harm was minimal, although, as Blackwood was out for 11 to Chris Woakes after umpire Joel Wilson was reviewed and overturned.

From 83 with out loss, West Indies misplaced 44-4 in 16 overs and an amazing begin was prone to being wasted.

But Holder and Bonner blocked beautifully and punished something free.

They survived a interval of reverse swing, and 9 consecutive maidens by spinner Jack Leach, however the stress wasn’t utilized from each ends.

Woakes and Craig Overton led the England assault for the primary time within the absence of the dropped James Anderson and Stuart Board and the injured Ollie Robinson, and didn’t impress with the brand new ball and the outdated ball regardless of taking a wicket every. They have been the most costly, aside from a few overs of spin from part-timer Joe Root.

Wood all the time menaced, and Stokes was watched fastidiously.

But Holder and Bonner grew a bit bolder because the wind picked up between the showers, they usually gave West Indies hope of creating the take a look at an enduring contest.

The day began with England batting and including solely 43 runs to its in a single day complete.

Jonny Bairstow moved from 109 to 140 off 259 balls earlier than he was final man out, slicing excessive to backward level.

Fast bowlers Jayden Seales and Alzarri Joseph shared the final 4 wickets, Seales ending with 4-79.

With inputs from AP

