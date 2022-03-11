LIVE Cricket Score, West Indies vs England, 1st Test Day 4 in Antigua – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Toggle between the tabs above to change between fast scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Day 3 report: Late-bloomer Nkrumah Bonner’s career-best century anchored West Indies to a 62-run lead in opposition to England on an attritional third day of the primary check at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Thursday.

The residence facet batted all day to overturn a 109-run deficit, and Bonner nearly endured, too. He was out simply two overs from stumps for 123 after nearly 10 hours on the crease.

The West Indies, in reply to England’s 311, resumed on 202-4 and reached stumps at 373-9. On a sluggish pitch on which it was laborious to bowl and bat, the West Indies eked out solely 171 runs from the day’s 90.1 overs.

Bonner made his check debut simply over a 12 months in the past, however at 33 has been making up for misplaced time.

He absorbed England’s stress with ease and rode appreciable luck. During the day, he was dropped on 73, survived umpire’s calls on 102 and 112, and received an out overturned on assessment on 121.

His in a single day stand with Jason Holder completed early on 79, however Bonner discovered common partnerships with the tail to frustrate England. Bonner shared 73 with Joshua Da Silva, 44 with Kemar Roach, and 46 with Veerasammy Permaul.

Holder added solely two to his in a single day rating earlier than making an attempt to depart Ben Stokes however edging behind on 45. Stokes, who barely bowled within the Ashes due to harm, completed the day committing 28 overs, his most in an innings in six years.

Holder’s wicket was the one one West Indies conceded within the morning, regardless of England taking the brand new ball immediately.

Worrying for England, seamer Mark Wood bowled one over and left with out bowling once more due to an elbow harm.

Da Silva was out after lunch, lbw to spinner Jack Leach after two hours, 88 balls and one boundary.

Alzarri Joseph was dismissed for two by Craig Overton and England’s hopes had been up.

But simply as within the first session, early wickets had been adopted by extremely sustained protection from the West Indies.

Bonner and Roach scored at virtually one run per over till Roach hit a few fours off England captain Joe Root.

They handed England’s complete within the meantime and Bonner went to tea on 98.

He earned his second check century in his tenth check straight after tea with a sweep to the boundary off Leach. He jumped into Roach’s arms.

Roach was run out for 15, however Bonner snuffed out England’s renewed hopes of a breakthrough.

Bonner was nearly at stumps when England, in desperation, gave the ball to part-time offspinner Dan Lawrence, who induced from Bonner the slightest edge behind.

He’d lasted 355 balls, hit a dozen fours and one six, and acquired a standing ovation.

With inputs from AP