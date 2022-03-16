LIVE Cricket Score, West Indies vs England, 2nd Test Day 1 at Barbados – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Toggle between the tabs above to modify between fast scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

England captain Joe Root gained the toss and selected to bat first towards the West Indies on the opening day of the second Test at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Wednesday.

While the West Indies have retained the identical 11 from the drawn first Test which ended 4 days in the past in Antigua, England have been compelled into two modifications attributable to a rising harm and sickness checklist amongst their quick bowling shares.

Saqib Mahmood, who performed within the five-match T20 worldwide sequence on the identical venue in January, was already earmarked for a debut instead of Mark Wood, the tearaway pacer who sustained a painful proper elbow harm through the opening encounter.

Joining him now for a debut Test is Matthew Fisher, who solely discovered of his inclusion within the closing 11 this morning when fast-medium bowler Craig Overton fell ailing in a single day and was dominated out of consideration.

England had been hoping to have Ollie Robinson return to the group however he has not sufficiently recovered from again spasms sustained within the lone warm-up match two weeks in the past in Antigua.

Teams

West Indies – Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), John Campbell, Shamarh Brooks, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder, Joshua da Silva (wicketkeeper), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Veerasammy Permaul, Jayden Seales

England – Joe Root (captain), Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Dan Lawrence, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes (wicketkeeper), Chris Woakes, Jack Leach, Matthew Fisher, Saqib Mahmood

Umpires: Joel Wilson (TRI), Nigel Duguid (GUY)

Match Referee: Sir Richie Richardson (ANT)

With AFP inputs

