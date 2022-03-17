LIVE Cricket score, West Indies vs England, 2nd Test Day 2 at Barbados

Toggle between the tabs above to change between fast scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

2nd Test, Day 1 report: Joe Root lit up the Kensington Oval along with his twenty fifth take a look at century as England made a powerful begin to the second match of the collection in opposition to the West Indies on Wednesday.

Playing with confidence after a knock of 109 within the second innings of final week’s attract Antigua, Root was even higher in Barbados as he reached 119 not out from a complete of 244-3 on the primary day.

Around 8,500 visiting followers have been current to absorb the spectacle and all 4 corners of the well-known previous floor acquired a wave of the England captain’s bat as they sang his identify lengthy and loud.

By reaching a quarter-century of take a look at a whole bunch, Root vaulted previous illustrious names reminiscent of Viv Richards, Greg Chappell and Mohammad Yousuf in addition to contemporaries David Warner and Kane Williamson.

Dan Lawrence had regarded sure to comply with his captain to a century, however there was a sting within the tail for him as he picked out brief cowl one ball earlier than the shut. He had simply hit back-to-back fours to succeed in a career-best take a look at rating of 91, however fell to the bottom in despair after his exuberance value him a three-figure rating.

Earlier, the West Indies contributed to its personal struggles, sparing Root a assessment on 23, dropping him on 34, and placing down Lawrence late on.

Root’s day had began with an Eleventh-hour change to his staff sheet, with Craig Overton dropping out of the staff within the morning after feeling unwell in a single day. In got here uncapped seamer Matthew Fisher.

Having already chosen one debutant within the form of paceman Saqib Mahmood, England now had two untried seamers in the identical assault for the primary time since Tim Bresnan and Graham Onions in 2009.

Root delayed their introduction by profitable the toss and batting first, with mild batting situations not stopping England struggling its customary early loss.

Zak Crawley adopted up his century in Antigua with a seven-ball duck. Uncertain about whether or not or to not play at Jayden Seales, he despatched a tentative edge straight via to the keeper.

England reached lunch at 47-1 as Alex Lees confirmed willpower, managed simply 16 runs in two hours of occupation by ready for unfastened deliveries.

Root was brighter as he nearly doubled Lees’ contribution, smashing Seales via cowl on one knee and tucking into the primary of many swivel pulls. He was, although, additionally provided a second probability.

Had the West Indies pursued Jason Holder’s shout for caught behind, the TV umpire would have dominated within the hosts’ favor however the DRS timer ran down.

Root was then strangled down the leg aspect by Kemar Roach, just for the ball to come out of Josh Da Silva’s glove as he dived.

Root cashed in although Lees could not, his keep resulted in suitably low-key trend for 30 when trapped lbw to a mild turner from Veerasammy Permaul. Of the 138 balls Lees confronted, he scored off simply 15.

Lawrence took 10 balls to get off the mark however quickly discovered his vary, beating mid-on to the precise and left with back-to-back drives earlier than clubbing Permaul for six.

Root had already opened up his favored scoring areas at third man and shortly began working via his sweeps.

At tea, England was 136-2 and Root was discovering all of it too simple. And, helped by a misfield from John Campbell at deep sq. and a few extra uninspired bumpers from Seales, Root was quickly elevating his arms in a well-recognized celebration.

The West Indies missed a run-out probability when Lawrence over-committed, then put him down at slip as a regulation probability evaded Joseph. In the top he gave it away proper on the shut, hitting Holder straight to the ready catcher.

With AP inputs

