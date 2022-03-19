LIVE Cricket score, West Indies vs England, 2nd Test Day 4 at Barbados – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Toggle between the tabs above to modify between fast scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

2nd Test, Day 3 report: Centuries by captain Kraigg Brathwaite and Jermaine Blackwood delivered an excellent West Indies reply to England’s declaration as their collection appeared headed for one more take a look at draw on Friday.

After three days of the second take a look at, solely 13 wickets have tumbled on the flat pitch at Kensington Oval.

Brathwaite and Blackwood confirmed acute endurance to frustrate England in a stand of 183 that began earlier than lunch and ended solely 5 overs from stumps.

They led West Indies’ resistance to 288-4 on the shut in reply to England’s 507-9 declared. They path by 219 runs.

Brathwaite was 109 not out after batting the entire day, and nightwatchman Alzarri Joseph on 4.

Blackwood made a chancy 102, coming in after England prised out a few wickets within the morning.

Shamarh Brooks, resuming with Brathwaite, was edgy in opposition to England spinner Jack Leach and beat himself with a poor shot off Leach straight to level. Brooks added solely eight runs and was out for 39 off 105 balls.

Nkrumah Bonner, the centurion within the first take a look at in Antigua, was trapped by Ben Stokes on 9 and wasted a evaluation, and the West Indies was 101-3.

Blackwood was nearly the fourth wicket for an England assault with two new bowlers and the confirmed lack of spearhead Mark Wood. He was returning dwelling with a proper elbow injured within the first take a look at.

Stokes trapped Blackwood earlier than he scored however agreed with the umpire that it was not an out. Video, nonetheless, confirmed the ball hitting leg stump. Blackwood survived an precise evaluation on 4, then cruised to lunch.

In a center session they dominated, Brathwaite adopted his quickest take a look at fifty in Antigua together with his slowest in Barbados when he wanted 167 balls. Blackwood additionally acquired to his half-century proper on tea.

After the break, Brathwaite serenely reached his tenth take a look at century after working two. It took him 278 balls, and got here lower than a month after he scored 276 for Barbados on the identical floor.

Blackwood was yorkered by debutant Saqib Mahmood on 65, however England’s new quick bowler over-stepped and dedicated a no ball. Blackwood did not waste the let-off, attaining his third take a look at century and second in opposition to England with a single broad of the only real slip. He wanted 207 balls.

After going through eight extra deliveries, Blackwood was lastly out, lbw to part-time spinner Dan Lawrence, who additionally ended Bonner’s century innings in Antigua.

But it was the West Indies’ day.

With inputs from AP

