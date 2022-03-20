LIVE Cricket Score, West Indies vs England, 2nd Test Day 5 at Barbados – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Toggle between the tabs above to change between fast scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

2nd Test, Day 4 report: England led West Indies by 136 runs and was organising a second declaration to try to pressure a end result within the second check at Kensington Oval on Saturday.

West Indies was lastly bowled out for 411, trailing by 96 runs, and England openers Zac Crawley and Alex Lees added 40 with out loss in 15 overs earlier than unhealthy mild ended play on the fourth day.

Last week in Antigua, England led by 153 into the ultimate day and set West Indies a profitable goal of 286 in 71 overs. West Indies did not take the bait and the check was safely drawn.

England’s technique should not change in Barbados, and neither ought to the tip end result on a equally flat pitch.

West Indies captain and opener Kraigg Brathwaite annoyed England for a 3rd straight day till he was out for 160 after practically 12 hours.

He began the day on 109 and his staff on 288-4.

Nightwatchman Alzarri Joseph supported him for 1 1/2 hours till he was dismissed by Ben Stokes for 19, the one wicket within the morning session.

Jason Holder was out to the second ball after lunch from a rash hack, giving England pacer Saqib Mahmood his first check wicket on debut.

Brathwaite was dealing with the third new ball of his innings when he got here ahead to spinner Jack Leach, was crushed and heard his off stump rattled. The captain’s 160 on his residence floor got here from 489 balls and included 17 boundaries.

West Indies was nonetheless 122 runs wanting England’s first declaration at 509-7, and Kemar Roach then fell for 1.

But Joshua Da Silva, who overturned being given out on 3, led West Indies previous tea and was final man out for 33 off 112 balls.

He was trapped by Leach, who led England with 3-118 from 69.5 overs, greater than twice as many overs as anybody else bowled.

In their second flip at bat, England’s Crawley reached 21 and Lees 18 by stumps.

With inputs from AP

