LIVE Cricket Score, West Indies vs England, 3rd Test Day 1 at Grenada – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Toggle between the tabs above to change between fast scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss replace: West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite gained the toss and opted to bowl first in opposition to England firstly of the ultimate Test of the three-match sequence on the Grenada National Stadium on Thursday.

Both groups made one change to their sides within the drawn second Test every week earlier in Barbados.

West Indies omitted specialist spinner Veerasammy Permaul and introduced in batsman Kyle Mayers, who additionally bowls medium-pace.

For England, Craig Overton replaces Matt Fisher in a swap of seam bowlers. Fisher made his Test debut at Kensington Oval solely as a result of Overton fell unwell on the night time earlier than the match.

With the sequence but to provide an outright consequence, a repetition of England’s victory on the venue in 2015 will give them a Test marketing campaign win within the Caribbean for the primary time since 2004.

Teams:

West Indies – Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), John Campbell, Shamarh Brooks, Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder, Joshua da Silva (wicketkeeper), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales.

England – Joe Root (captain), Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Dan Lawrence, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes (wicketkeeper), Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Jack Leach, Saqib Mahmood.

Umpires: Joel Wilson (TRI), Gregory Brathwaite (BAR)

Match Referee: Sir Richie Richardson

Read all of the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News right here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.