LIVE Cricket Score, West Indies vs England, 3rd Test Day 2 at Grenada – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Day 3 Lunch report: England claimed three wickets after a brilliant West Indies begin as the house aspect stuttered to 71 for 3 in reply to the vacationers’ first innings complete of 204 at lunch on the second day of the third and closing Test on Friday.

A brilliant opening partnership of precisely 50 noticed the hosts within the early ascendancy however the complexion of the morning modified dramatically with the dismissal of Kraigg Brathwaite by Ben Stokes within the second hour.

That was adopted by the demise of latest batsman Shamarh Brooks to Saqib Mahmood.

When the opposite opener John Campbell, who had survived a torrid examination from Craig Overton, fell to the identical bowler simply earlier than the interval, England had been in significantly better coronary heart than halfway by the session when the openers regarded very comfy on a pitch anticipated to encourage the sooner bowlers.

Brathwaite, a digital immovable object within the earlier match in Barbados the place he confronted extra deliveries than ever earlier than by a West Indies batsman in Test cricket, regarded in comparable temper as Campbell did many of the scoring on the different finish in citing the half-century stand.

But it took a supply from Stokes which barely received off the bottom to take away him as he was trapped plumb leg-before for 17 off 56 deliveries.

Brooks regarded comfy in his early moments on the crease, stroking two boundaries earlier than he additionally turned an lbw sufferer, Mahmood getting a supply to skid by on the right-hander to ship him on his manner for 13.

Campbell discovered Overton to be his biggest problem, finally succumbing to the pacer.

Twice the left-hander was struck on the helmet and although he resumed his innings each occasions, he by no means regarded settled towards the continued hostility of his opponent, finally gloving one other lifting supply on the physique down the leg-side for wicketkeeper Ben Foakes to take the catch and finish his effort on 35.

Nkrumah Bonner and Jermaine Blackwood would be the pairing to renew the competition for the West Indies after lunch with England eager for his or her sooner bowlers to proceed to take advantage of a useful floor in defence of a modest first innings complete.

With inputs from AFP

