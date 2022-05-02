Live: Evacuation of civilians from Mariupol steel mill to continue

Railway bridge in Russia’s Kursk area broken, explosions heard in Belgorod in a single day

An explosive system broken a railway bridge on Sunday within the Kursk area of Russia, which borders Ukraine, and a legal investigation has been began.

The explosion on Sunday brought on a partial collapse of the bridge close to the village of Konopelka, on the Sudzha-Sosnovy Bor railway, the area’s authorities reported in a submit on Telegram.

Overnight on Monday, two loud explosions could possibly be heard within the space of Belgorod.

According to the area’s governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, there was no harm or casualties.

Social media customers reported seeing vivid flashes within the sky and listening to the sound of explosions.

Recent weeks have seen quite a few fires and explosions in Russian areas close to the border, together with Kursk.

An ammunition depot within the Belgorod area burned after explosions had been heard, and authorities within the Voronezh area mentioned an air defence system shot down a drone.