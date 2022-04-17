Live: Evacuations halted as ‘no ceasefire accord reached with Russia’

Ukraine politicians attend Pope’s Easter homily

Pope Francis invoked “gestures of peace in these days marked by the horror of war” in an Easter vigil homily Saturday in St. Peter’s Basilica, attended by the mayor of the occupied Ukrainian metropolis of Melitopol and three Ukrainian parliamentarians.

The pontiff famous that whereas “many writers have evoked the beauty of starlit nights, the nights of war, however, are riven by streams of light that portend death.”

Francis’s name for an Easter truce so as to attain a negotiated peace appeared in useless Saturday, as Russia resumed missile and rocket assaults on Kyiv, western Ukraine and past in a reminder that the entire nation stays below risk.

At the tip of his homily, Francis immediately addressed immediately Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov and Ukrainian lawmakers Maria Mezentseva, Olena Khomenko and Rusem Umerov, who sat within the entrance row.

“In this darkness of war, in the cruelty, we are all praying for you and with you this night. We are praying for all the suffering. We can only give you our company, our prayer,’’ Francis said, then with emotion he added that “the biggest thing you can receive: Christ is risen,” the final three phrases in Ukrainian.

(AP)