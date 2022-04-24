LIVE: Fury, Whyte switch it up as honours split early at Wembley

This struggle is ready to be an absolute pearler and there was no scarcity of hype.

Our man Vince Rugari is in prime place able to carry you all the color all through the night (morning for these like yours really who have gotten up early to look at).

Reigning WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will defend his title in opposition to countryman Dillian Whyte live and unique on Stan Event.

Stan subscribers should buy the pay-per-view occasion for $60. New prospects can signal as much as a free trial and buy the struggle.