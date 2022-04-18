Live IPL Score RR vs KKR Live Cricket Score Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Scoreboard And Updates

Rajasthan Royals (RR) face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 30 of the continuing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, on Monday. RR are presently fifth within the IPL 2022 Points Table with six factors from 5 video games. The Sanju Samson-led franchise might be aiming to bounce again to successful methods after having misplaced to Gujarat Titans (GT) of their earlier fixture. Meanwhile, KKR are sixth within the standings with six factors from six video games and have a decrease web run charge than Rajasthan. The Shreyas Iyer-led outfit additionally misplaced their earlier fixture in opposition to SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), crashing to a seven-wicket defeat. (Live Scorecard)

IPL 2022 Live Score Updates Between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders, straight from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

April182022 18:20 (IST) IPL 2022: Hello and good night! Welcome to our LIVE protection of the IPL sport between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders. Toss to comply with shortly! Stay tuned.