Live: Kyiv under ‘horrific’ fire as day two of Russian invasion dawns

Kyiv was below “horrific” fireplace on Friday as Russian troops edged nearer to the Ukrainian capital on their second day of an invasion described as a “brutal act of war” by the West.

“Horrific Russian rocket strikes on Kyiv,” Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister mentioned simply earlier than 05:00 CET on Friday. “The last time our capital experienced anything like this was in 1941 when it was attacked by Nazi Germany.”

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had earlier mentioned the federal government had info that “subversive groups” have been encroaching on town, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken mentioned Kyiv “may nicely be below siege” in what US officials believe is a brazen attempt by Russian President Vladimir Putin to dismantle the government and replace it with his own regime.

The assault, which has already left more than 100 Ukrainians dead, amounts to the largest ground war in Europe since World War II.

Russian missiles bombarded cities and military bases in the first day of the attack, and Ukraine officials said they had lost control of the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear power plant, scene of the world’s worst nuclear disaster. Civilians piled into trains and cars to flee and patrons of a hotel were directed into a shelter as explosions sounded in Kyiv.

