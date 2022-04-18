Live: Kyiv vows to fight ‘until the end’ in the east

Ukraine vows to defend Donbas ’till the tip’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has promised that all the pieces could be achieved to defend the jap area of Donbas, beginning with the strategic port of Mariupol the place he known as upon surrounded Ukrainian troopers to combat “until the end.”

“Russian soldiers are preparing for an offensive in the east of our country in the near future. They literally want to finish off and destroy the Donbas,” stated Zelensky in a video message.

“Just as the Russian military is destroying Mariupol, they want to destroy other cities and other communities in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions”, he continued, including “we are doing everything to ensure the defence.”

“Sabotage the orders of the occupiers. Do not cooperate with them (…) You must stand your ground,” he stated, including to Western governments that “the need for an embargo on the delivery of oil from Russia is needed every day.”

Throughout the east, the Russian Defense Ministry stated Sunday that “high-precision missiles had destroyed fuel and ammunition warehouses” in Barvinkove (Izium area) and Dobropillia (close to Donetsk).

“The constant bombardment of the region (of Lugansk) continues”, on the similar time deplored its Ukrainian governor, Serguiï Gaïdaï. The locality of “Zolote was hard hit today. They deliberately targeted a five-storey building (…) Two people were killed and five injured”.

Ignoring the ultimatum from Russia, which had requested the final Ukrainian troopers current in Mariupol to put down their arms on Sunday, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Chmygal assured that the resistance would proceed.

“No, the city has not fallen. Our soldiers are still there. They will fight until the end. As I speak to you, they are still in Mariupol,” he informed the TV channel. American tv ABC.

Moscow had requested the final Ukrainian fighters, entrenched within the Azovstal metallurgical advanced, to ceasefire within the morning and to evacuate the premises at noon.

“All those who have given up their arms will be guaranteed to have their lives saved,” the Russian Defense Ministry promised on Telegram. “It’s their only chance.”

(AFP)