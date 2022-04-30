Live: Many Russian forces have ‘weakened morale’ in Ukraine, UK says

Many Russian army items are “likely suffering from weakened morale”, the UK mentioned in its newest defence intelligence replace, stating that Russia has been pressured to “merge and redeploy depleted and disparate units”.

The Kremlin is searching for to seize Ukraine’s japanese Donbas area however the US has warned that the offensive goes slower than deliberate.

The mayor of Mariupol in the meantime mentioned trapped civilians are “begging to get saved” from an unlimited Soviet-era metal complicated which is the final holdout of Ukrainian forces within the southern port metropolis.

