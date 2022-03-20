Live: Mariupol art school sheltering 400 ‘bombed by Russia’ — council

Russian army ‘bombed Mariupol artwork college sheltering lots of’

Ukrainian authorities stated on Sunday that the Russian army bombed an artwork college the place about 400 folks had taken refuge in Mariupol.

Local authorities stated the college’s constructing was destroyed and other people might stay underneath the rubble. The assault has not been confirmed and there was no quick phrase on casualties.

“Yesterday (Saturday), the Russian occupiers dropped bombs on the G12 art school located on the left bank of Mariupol, where 400 Mariupol residents — women, children and the elderly — had refugees”, stated the native authority of this port metropolis besieged by the forces of Moscow.

“We know that the building was destroyed and that peaceful people are still under the rubble. The death toll is being clarified,” it added in an announcement posted on Telegram.

Elsewhere in Mariupol, a group of 19 youngsters, most of them orphans, have been stated to be “in great danger”, stranded in a sanatorium, their guardians having been unable to get well them due to the combating, their family and witnesses advised AFP on Saturday.

Last Wednesday Russian forces bombed a theatre within the metropolis the place civilians have been sheltering. City authorities stated 130 folks have been rescued however many extra might stay underneath the particles.

Capturing Mariupol —- a metropolis of 450,000 earlier than the struggle — could be a strategic coup for Russia. The relentless bombardment by Putin’s forces has left lots of of 1000’s of individuals trapped in appalling circumstances. Amid a scarcity of water, fuel and electrical energy, folks have spent nights spent in cellars with sub-zero temperatures. Bodies have been left mendacity within the streets for a number of days.