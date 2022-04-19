Live: ‘New phase of war’ as Russia’s offensive in east begins

Powerful explosions reported alongside Donetsk frontline

On Tuesday morning Ukrainian media reported a collection of explosions, some highly effective, alongside the entrance line within the Donetsk area, with shelling going down in Marinka, Slavyansk and Kramatorsk, in line with Reuters, though the information company was not instantly capable of confirm the reviews.

Blasts have been additionally heard in Kharkiv within the northeast, Mykolaiv within the south and Zaporizhzhia within the southeast, with air raid sirens going off in principal centres close to the entrance line, it stated.

Ukraine’s prime safety official, Oleksiy Danilov, stated that Russian forces have been making an attempt to interrupt by means of Ukrainian defences “along almost the entire front line of Donetsk, Luhansk and Kharkiv regions”.