Live: No ceasefire, Ukraine said, as Donbas fighting intensifies

Russian forces hit civilian targets in Donbas, Ukrainian authorities declare

Ukrainian forces within the separatist-controlled areas of Luhansk and Donetsk stated on Saturday they’d repelled 9 assaults and destroyed 5 tanks and 10 different armoured automobiles within the earlier 24 hours.

Russian forces have been utilizing plane, artillery, tanks, rockets, mortars and missiles alongside your entire entrance line to assault civilian buildings and residential areas, the Ukrainians stated in a Facebook submit. At least seven folks had been killed within the Donetsk area, they stated.

Russian troops destroyed a bridge on the Siverskiy Donets River between Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk, Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Gaidai stated.

There was combating on the outskirts of Sievierodonetsk from morning by means of the night time, he stated on the Telegram messaging app.

Sievierodonetsk and its twin Lysychansk throughout the Siverskiy Donets River type the japanese a part of a Ukrainian-held pocket that Russia has been making an attempt to overrun since mid-April after failing to seize Kyiv.