Live Olympics Updates: Eileen Gu Aims for First Medal in Beijing

Beverly Zhu, an American-born determine skater who competes for China beneath the title Zhu Yi, completed her routine in tears on Monday. Credit… Gabriela Bhaskar/The New York Times

For two days, social media customers in China have been heaping scorn onto Beverly Zhu, a 19-year-old determine skater who was born and raised within the United States however competes for China beneath the title Zhu Yi.

The criticism started on Sunday, when the naturalized athlete fell in the course of the girls’s singles brief program within the crew occasion.

By that afternoon, the hashtag #ZhuYiFellDown had been seen greater than 200 million instances on Weibo, a preferred Chinese social media platform. Commenters known as her “shameless,” “rotten” and an “embarrassment.”

In an uncommon transfer, Weibo stepped in by Sunday night to ban the hashtag. It didn’t present a motive, citing solely “relevant guidelines and policies.”

“I’m upset and a little embarrassed,” a tearful Zhu mentioned after the competitors, in keeping with Reuters. “I guess I felt a lot of pressure because I know everybody in China was pretty surprised with the selection for ladies’ singles, and I just really wanted to show them what I was able to do, but unfortunately I didn’t.”

Searches for Zhu’s title remained seen. Furor erupted once more on Monday, after she stumbled twice throughout her free skate occasion. Zhu, who broke out in tears throughout this system, completed final.

“Don’t cry, I’m the one who wants to cry,” one commenter wrote on-line.

Chinese athletes face monumental stress to win medals and produce glory to the nation. The criticism of Zhu confirmed how naturalized athletes had been typically topic to even harsher scrutiny.

Before the 2022 Games, Zhu had come beneath assault for her obvious incapacity to talk fluent Chinese. The uproar is in distinction to the worldwide consideration on Eileen Gu, the star skier who was born and raised in California however can be competing for China, and is broadly favored to be a gold medal contender.

Some social media customers urged, with out proof, that Zhu had gained a spot on the Chinese Olympics crew due to the prominence of her father, Song-Chun Zhu, a pc scientist who relocated to Peking University from the United States.

Her unsteady performances additionally elicited sympathy from some customers. Even Hu Xijin, a just lately retired editor of Global Times, a brashly nationalist Chinese newspaper, criticized the mockery of Zhu.

“To vent emotions on this young athlete, using social media to throw rocks down a well when she makes mistakes — that’s cyberbullying, and no matter what it’s going too far,” Hu wrote in a commentary that was broadly shared on-line.

Chen Lu, a Chinese former determine skater who received bronze medals at two Olympics within the Nineteen Nineties, mentioned Zhu’s errors mirrored the pressures of acting at a worldwide occasion earlier than a Chinese viewers.

“For Zhu Yi, the biggest challenge is lack of experience in big competitions,” Chen mentioned, according to Sohu, a Chinese information web site. “She has never had this experience of competing on her home doorstep, and the pressure is enormous.”

Zhu is scheduled to compete once more within the girls’s singles skating program subsequent week.