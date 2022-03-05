Live: Russia allows civilian evacuations of two Ukrianian cities
The Russian army is observing a ceasefire in two areas of Ukraine to permit civilians to evacuate, Russian state media reported Saturday, however there was no quick affirmation from Ukraine. It could be the primary breakthrough in permitting civilians to flee the conflict.
The two cities in query are the strategic port of Mariupol within the southeast and the jap city of Volnovakha.
The ceasefires are to come back into pressure “from 10 a.m. Moscow time”, Russia said although it didn’t say how long the routes would remain open.
It comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy lashed out at NATO for refusing to impose a no-fly zone over his country, warning that “all the people who die from this day forward will also die because of you.”
Saturday’s key developments
09:19
The key points to know
- Russia’s Defence Ministry said it would allow the evacuation of civilians from Mariupol and Volnovakha starting from 08:00 CET on Saturday.
- NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says the military alliance will not police a no-fly zone over Ukraine, warning that such a move could bring a wider war in Europe.
- Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy accused Moscow of “worldwide terrorism” after it shelled a nuclear plant.
- The shelling at the Zaporizhzhya plant did not damage a reactor, and radiation levels are normal. But Ukrainian authorities reported three deaths and two injuries in the attack. There are safety concerns over Ukraine’s other nuclear plants.
- Battles have continued northwest of Kyiv and heavy strikes have hit Kharkiv and Okhtyrka. Ukrainian forces were said to be still holding Chernihiv in the north.
- Moscow has cranked up the repression of free speech as Putin seeks to control how his Russian war in Ukraine is reported. Terms like “conflict” and “invasion” are banned and falling foul of the new law is punishable by up to 15 years in jail. Access to major foreign media is being restricted.
- Russian state media regulator Roskomnadzor blocked access to Facebook in the country for its restrictions on RT and state-controlled media content.
09:33
Ukraine urges foreigners to pressure governments for no-fly zone
“Demand that your politicians shut the sky over Ukraine. Ukraine has 15 nuclear models. This is a large hazard for the entire of Europe. If Russia blows up one energy, it is going to be a disaster for the entire of Europe,” The Centre for Strategic Communications and Information Security under the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine said.
It comes after NATO ruled out a no-fly zone over Ukraine on Friday, arguing it could provoke widespread war in Europe with nuclear-armed Russia.
09:30
Kyiv accuses Moscow of aiming for ‘maximum civilian damage’
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba accused Russia of using “ugly ways geared toward most civilian harm” in a Tweet on Saturday morning.
Kuleba also renewed his call for more sanctions against Russia.
09:28
Poland says has welcomed more than 787,000 Ukrainian refugees
The Polish border guards said on Saturday morning that since the beginning of the Russian invasion on 24 February, 787,300 Ukrainians have crossed into their country for refuge.
According to the latest data from the UN Refugee Agency, more than 1.2 million Ukrainians have now fled to neighbouring countries.
09:13
Good morning. I’m Alice Tidey and I’ll be taking you through the events in Ukraine today — the tenth day of Russia’s invasion.