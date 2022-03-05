Live: Russia allows civilian evacuations of two Ukrianian cities

The Russian army is observing a ceasefire in two areas of Ukraine to permit civilians to evacuate, Russian state media reported Saturday, however there was no quick affirmation from Ukraine. It could be the primary breakthrough in permitting civilians to flee the conflict.

The two cities in query are the strategic port of Mariupol within the southeast and the jap city of Volnovakha.

The ceasefires are to come back into pressure “from 10 a.m. Moscow time”, Russia said although it didn’t say how long the routes would remain open.

It comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy lashed out at NATO for refusing to impose a no-fly zone over his country, warning that “all the people who die from this day forward will also die because of you.”

Saturday’s key developments