Live: Russia ‘cowards hiding truth behind missiles’, Zelenskyy says

Ukraine strikes one other Russian ship close to Snake Island, officers declare

Ukrainian officers say their forces took out one other Russian ship within the Black Sea.

Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to the Ukrainian president, mentioned late Thursday the Vsevolod Bobrov logistics ship was struck because it was attempting to ship an anti-aircraft system to Snake Island. He mentioned the ship was badly broken however was not believed to have sunk.

A spokesman for the Odesa regional army administration mentioned the vessel caught fireplace after the strike. There was no affirmation from Russia and no studies of casualties.

The British Ministry of Defence mentioned this week that Ukraine has been focusing on Russian air defences and provide vessels on Snake Island in an effort to disrupt Moscow’s efforts to develop its management over the Black Sea shoreline.

The Ukrainian army final month sank the Moskva cruiser, the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet. In March, the army destroyed the touchdown ship Saratov.