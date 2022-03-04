Live: Russia shells Ukraine nuclear plant, as invasion advances

A hearth which broke out after an in a single day assault by Russian forces on a Ukrainian energy plant has been extinguished.

Russian forces shelled the Zaporizhzhya energy station within the early hours of Friday morning, setting a coaching constructing alight however the reactor itself was not broken. An official in President Zelenskyy’s workplace stated radiation ranges are regular.

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to ascertain corridors for civilians to soundly go away fight zones. The corridors will reportedly embrace cease-fires alongside the best way. Humanitarian provides may very well be delivered although the corridors, which have been the Ukrainians’ most important demand forward of a second spherical of negotiations Thursday in Belarus.

Heavy preventing continues on the outskirts of Mariupol, a strategic port metropolis on the Azov Sea; in a single day explosions have been heard in Kyiv as Ukraine’s air defence programs shot down Russian missiles, in line with town’s mayor; the Russian navy says it now controls the Black Sea port of Kherson, a metropolis of 280,000 individuals and the primary main Ukrainian metropolis to fall for the reason that begin of the struggle; the was extra in a single day shelling within the northern metropolis of Chernihiv with officers reporting not less than 33 civilians killed in a Russian bombardment of a residential space.

Friday’s key factors:

– The United Nations says 1 million individuals have fled Ukraine for the reason that begin of the Russian invasion, which quantities to greater than 2% of Ukraine’s inhabitants.

– The US has introduced a brand new spherical of sanctions concentrating on Russian pursuits whereas extra of the world’s greatest recognized manufacturers are pulling out of Russia or closing their operations there: together with Apple, Mercedez-Benz, BP, Ikea, Volkswagen and its subsidiary Skoda Auto.