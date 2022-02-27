Live: Russia targets Ukrainian fuel facilities in new attacks
Russia forces focused air fields and gas amenities as assaults continued in Ukraine in a single day.
The Ukrainian president’s workplace stated Russian forces blew up a fuel pipeline in Kharkiv, the nation’s second-largest metropolis whereas there have been flames an an oil depot close to an air base in Vasylkiv, close to the capital.
People have been compelled to take shelter underground in basements and metro stations amid intense combating.
Western international locations introduced on Sunday that they might take away “selected Russian banks” from SWIFT in an effort to chop the nation off from the worldwide monetary banking system.
06:36
Ukrainian PM ‘grateful to companions’, following new sanctions
06:35
Russian forces blow up fuel pipeline, Ukrainian president’s workplace says
The Ukrainian president’s workplace stated Russian forces blew up a fuel pipeline in Kharkiv, the nation’s second-largest metropolis.
The State Service of Special Communication and Information Protection warned that the explosion, which it stated seemed like a mushroom cloud, may trigger an “environmental catastrophe” and suggested residents to cowl their home windows with damp material or gauze and to drink loads of fluids, AP studies.
06:33
EU imposes new sanctions, blocking Russian banks from Swift
Russian banks will likely be faraway from the SWIFT worldwide funds system, says EU chief Ursula von der Leyen.
She stated the transfer would “stop them from operating worldwide and effectively block Russian exports and imports”.
06:18
This is Euronews reporter Lauren Chadwick. We're protecting Russia's warfare in Ukraine dwell.