Live: Russia targets Ukrainian fuel facilities in new attacks

Russia forces focused air fields and gas amenities as assaults continued in Ukraine in a single day.

The Ukrainian president’s workplace stated Russian forces blew up a fuel pipeline in Kharkiv, the nation’s second-largest metropolis whereas there have been flames an an oil depot close to an air base in Vasylkiv, close to the capital.

People have been compelled to take shelter underground in basements and metro stations amid intense combating.

Western international locations introduced on Sunday that they might take away “selected Russian banks” from SWIFT in an effort to chop the nation off from the worldwide monetary banking system.

