Live: Russian general ‘killed near Kharkiv’ — Ukraine intelligence

Russian basic ‘killed close to Kharkiv’, Ukraine claims

Reuters and different businesses are reporting on Tuesday claims by Ukrainian army intelligence {that a} senior Russian basic has been killed close to the besieged metropolis of Kharkiv.

If true, he could be the second senior Russian commander stated to have died within the invasion.

Major General Vitaly Gerasimov, first deputy commander of Russia’s forty first military, was killed on Monday, the Chief Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine’s defence ministry stated in a press release.

Russia’s defence ministry didn’t instantly remark and the report can’t be confirmed.

Another Russian basic, Andrei Sukhovetsky, additionally a deputy commander of the forty first military, was reported killed on the finish of February.

Russia has confirmed round 500 losses within the struggle to this point, whereas Ukraine claims to have killed greater than 11,000 Russian troops.